Election Preparations In Mirpurkhas Underway: District Election Commission Office

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Two National Assembly constituencies and four provincial seats in the Mirpurkhas are up for election

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Two National Assembly Constituencies and four provincial seats in the Mirpurkhas are up for election.

Sharing the information on polling booths, its locations and the number of registered voters with APP here Thursday, the District Election Commission office told that 326 polling stations had been set up in National Assembly constituency of NA-211 Mirpurkhas-I with establishing a total of 1066 polling booths, comprising 559 male and 507 female booths.

There are 433059 voters in the constituency overall, including voters who are men. The National Assembly Constituency NA-212 Mirpurkhas-II has 330 polling stations set up, with 1071 polling booths created, comprising 542 male and 529 female polling booths. Women voters make up 232346 of the total voters. There are 432341 voters total, of which 229256 are male and 203085 are female.

In the provincial assembly's PS-45 Mirpurkhas-I constituency, 189 polling stations have been put up. A total of 606 polling booths 287 for women and 319 for men have been constructed within these stations.

There are 243176 voters in the constituency overall, including voters who are men. The provincial assembly's PS-46 Mirpurkhas-II has 137 polling stations with 460 polling booths built, comprising 240 male and 220 female polling booths. The number of female voters is 112565, while the number of male voters is 130611. There are 101735 male voters and 88148 female voters in the number 189883. In PS-47 Mirpurkhas-III of the provincial assembly, 170 voting stations have been set up, and 550 polling booths, 278 male and 272 female have been built within them.

There are 224473 voters in the constituency overall, with 105298 female voters and 119175 male voters. Additionally, 160 polling stations, comprising 265 male and 256 female polling booths, have been established in the provincial assembly's PS-48 Mirpurkhas-IV seat. There are 207868 voters in the constituency overall, including men. There are 110081 voters, and 97787 of them are women.

