Election proceedings smoothly across Punjab, says provincial commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The spokesman for the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab on Thursday provided an update on the ongoing electoral process, indicating that the elections are progressing smoothly across the province.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that while few minor-nature complaints have been received thus far, but the election process has gone generally smoothly.

Total of 45 complaints were received from various parts of Punjab, out of which 38 have already been resolved, he added.

Efforts are underway to address the remaining 8 complaints, with the relevant authorities actively working to resolve them, he added.

The spokesman highlighted that monitoring officers and teams were actively ensuring the implementation of the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) code.