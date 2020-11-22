UrduPoint.com
Election Process Ends Peacefully In GB-3

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Election process ends peacefully in GB-3

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The counting process started in GB-3 Gilgit amid tighten security after ending of smooth polling process peacefully.

According to an official, around 41360 voters on Sunday polled their votes in 73 polling stations.

As many as 15 different political parties and independent candidates nominated for contesting GB-3 Gilgit.

Polling process started at 8 am and ended at 5 pm without any break.

The administration deployed 1754 police officials and civil arms forces as well for the security purpose.

During the polling, voters were looking so enthusiastic and praised the best management conducted by the election commission and the provincial government.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister GB Mir Afzal and Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shehbaz Khan visited different polling stations in GB-3 .

Talking to media at Sultan Women polling station, they termed the election, peaceful, free, fair and transparent.

Elections in GB-3 had been postponed due to sudden demise of Syed Jafer Shah former President Pakistan Tehreek Insaf.

