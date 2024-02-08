Open Menu

Election Process Going On Peacefully Throughout Balochistan: Zubair

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali on Thursday said that the process of elections was going on peacefully throughout Balochistan.

He said that Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki reviewed the election process during his visit saying that the people of Balochistan were taking part in the election process in harmony.

The Minister said that the polling process was going on peacefully across the province including Quetta saying that no major incident of disturbance of peace had occurred in the province during the process of election.

The overall law and order situation is satisfactory, he said.

