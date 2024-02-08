Election Process Going On Peacefully Throughout Balochistan: Zubair
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Khan Jamali on Thursday said that the process of elections was going on peacefully throughout Balochistan.
He said that Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki reviewed the election process during his visit saying that the people of Balochistan were taking part in the election process in harmony.
The Minister said that the polling process was going on peacefully across the province including Quetta saying that no major incident of disturbance of peace had occurred in the province during the process of election.
The overall law and order situation is satisfactory, he said.
Recent Stories
Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling time for two hours
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's preside ..
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
Tokyo shares jump on tech rally, easy money stance
Ex-PM, diplomat DJ lead race for Finland presidency
Wiggins leads NBA Warriors over injury-hit 76ers, Celtics win
Asian markets mixed after Wall St record, Shanghai extends rally
EAD, Modon Properties introduce region’s first smog-free tower for cleaner fut ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Differently abled man reposes confidence in electoral process7 minutes ago
-
ECP resolves 45 out of 55 election complaints7 minutes ago
-
Voters defy snow to cast ballots in upper parts of Hazara division17 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges people to cooperate with administration for peaceful elections17 minutes ago
-
CCPO visits polling stations27 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits election control room27 minutes ago
-
Shazia Mari casts her vote at Birani polling station27 minutes ago
-
Election 2024: ECP announces to extend polling time for two hours31 minutes ago
-
Five policemen martyred, two injured in IED blast37 minutes ago
-
PM Kakar visits various polling stations of twin cities, expresses satisfaction37 minutes ago
-
Election 2024: Rickshaws drivers, tailors overjoyed after casting first vote37 minutes ago
-
President Alvi congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in Azerbaijan's presidential elections4 minutes ago