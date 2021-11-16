Election process must be made transparent to restore confidence of people: Dr. Shehzad

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator, Dr. Shehzad Waseem on Tuesday said that the election process must be made transparent so that the confidence of the people could be restored

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator, Dr. Shehzad Waseem on Tuesday said that the election process must be made transparent so that the confidence of the people could be restored.

In the past, after every election, the losing parties had been accusing each other for rigging, he said adding, "We have excellent relations with the allies' parties and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not need crutches." He also dispelled the impression that the joint setting of the Parliament was postponed due to less attendance of the members of the government.

Responding to point of order of Leader of the Opposition, Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani and Senator Sherry Rehman he said that PTI broke the two party system in the country and it formed the government after a long struggle of 22 years.

"We want to make the election process transparent as it is need of the hour," he added.

For a stable democratic system, uncontroversial electoral process must be ensured as in the past after every election, the losing parties had been leveling rigging allegations on the governments.

After the 2013 elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan demanded to open four Constituencies, he said adding, use of modern technology was needed to prevent irregularities in the electoral process. It would bring transparency to the whole process, he added.