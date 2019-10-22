UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Process Remains Incomplete Sans Participation Of All Segments Of Society: Nighat Siddique

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:53 PM

Election process remains incomplete sans participation of all segments of society: Nighat Siddique

Additional Director General (Gender Affairs), Election Commission of Pakistan Nighat Siddique said on Tuesday election process without participation of all segments of the society remained incomplete, saying the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the lead in creating awareness about voter's registration in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Director General (Gender Affairs), Election Commission of Pakistan Nighat Siddique said on Tuesday election process without participation of all segments of the society remained incomplete, saying the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the lead in creating awareness about voter's registration in the country. She said this while addressing 'Students Volunteer Program' organized by the ECP after distribution of commendation certificate award ceremony among boys and girls students of FrontierLaw College. Being students of Law College, awareness about election laws was a must for the students. Election Act 2017 has been drafted in a very comprehensive manner wherein participation of the deprived segment of the society has been ensured.

First time postal ballot papers facility has been provided. Similarly all the political parties have been made bound to award five percent of the total tickets for general seats to the women. The election commission was taking solid measures for ensuring participation of maximum people, particularly women in the election process. She said the participation of students in awareness raising event was a good omen and that every individual should play his role to educate others about the importance of vote.

� The use of vote could strengthen the democratic process in Pakistan and protect the rights of citizens, adding that election commission was looking forward to participation of all segments of the society including womenfolk. � She said that sittings with students on various laws and constitutional matters on election-related issues were kicked off from KP. � The Additional Director (Gender Affairs) Nighat Siddique said registration of women voters was dismally low in comparison with their total strength in the country's total population.

She said that election commission was playing its part to remove this disparity and special drive for making national identity cards was underway to register more women voters. � The additional director said turnout of womenfolk in first-ever provincial elections in the merged districts was encouraging. She said the election commission was effectively facilitating people and had provided postal ballot papers facility to special person to cast their votes. � Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmed, Principal Frontier Law College Akhtar Ali Khan Advocate, Focal Person for ECP Madam Jannat Akhtar, faculty members, students and Director Gender Affairs Haroon Khan Shinwari were also present on the occasion.�

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Lead Women 2017 Event All From

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport deals with 21m items o ..

12 minutes ago

Orientation for undergraduate students held at Uni ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to start dir ..

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

4 minutes ago

KP govt taking steps to resolve businessmen grieva ..

4 minutes ago

Iraqi Prime Minister to Reveal Results of Probe In ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.