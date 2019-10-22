Election process remains incomplete sans participation of all segments of society: Nighat Siddique

Additional Director General (Gender Affairs), Election Commission of Pakistan Nighat Siddique said on Tuesday election process without participation of all segments of the society remained incomplete, saying the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the lead in creating awareness about voter's registration in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Director General (Gender Affairs), Election Commission of Pakistan Nighat Siddique said on Tuesday election process without participation of all segments of the society remained incomplete, saying the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the lead in creating awareness about voter's registration in the country. She said this while addressing 'Students Volunteer Program' organized by the ECP after distribution of commendation certificate award ceremony among boys and girls students of FrontierLaw College. Being students of Law College, awareness about election laws was a must for the students. Election Act 2017 has been drafted in a very comprehensive manner wherein participation of the deprived segment of the society has been ensured.

First time postal ballot papers facility has been provided. Similarly all the political parties have been made bound to award five percent of the total tickets for general seats to the women. The election commission was taking solid measures for ensuring participation of maximum people, particularly women in the election process. She said the participation of students in awareness raising event was a good omen and that every individual should play his role to educate others about the importance of vote.

� The use of vote could strengthen the democratic process in Pakistan and protect the rights of citizens, adding that election commission was looking forward to participation of all segments of the society including womenfolk. � She said that sittings with students on various laws and constitutional matters on election-related issues were kicked off from KP. � The Additional Director (Gender Affairs) Nighat Siddique said registration of women voters was dismally low in comparison with their total strength in the country's total population.

She said that election commission was playing its part to remove this disparity and special drive for making national identity cards was underway to register more women voters. � The additional director said turnout of womenfolk in first-ever provincial elections in the merged districts was encouraging. She said the election commission was effectively facilitating people and had provided postal ballot papers facility to special person to cast their votes. � Provincial Election Commissioner Pir Maqbool Ahmed, Principal Frontier Law College Akhtar Ali Khan Advocate, Focal Person for ECP Madam Jannat Akhtar, faculty members, students and Director Gender Affairs Haroon Khan Shinwari were also present on the occasion.�