Election Quiz Contest Announced For Young Voters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Press Network of Pakistan has announced to offer an amazing opportunity to all youngsters, especially students studying in universities, colleges and educational institutions across the country to check and enhance their knowledge about the electoral process in the context of upcoming General Elections for National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies scheduled on February 8th, 2024.
The Young Voters Election Quiz Contest, according to head of PNP Election Cell Sabahuddin Qazi, is designed in accordance with the clause (09) of National Media Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, which asks national media houses to launch Civic & Voter education programs throughout the election period to focus marginalized communities, including youth and women, in order to maximize voter turnout and ensure their active participation in electoral process, a news release said.
"The active participation of the public in the election process is very significant to the continuity of democracy," Mr. Qazi said, emphasizing that the right to vote helps in advancing the public agenda. However, there is a dire need to motivate the young generation across Pakistan in this regard.
All the participants showcasing outstanding performance will be awarded with the Certificate of Achievement whereas exciting Prizes shall also be distributed among winners. The last date for contesting the quiz is January 31, 2024.
