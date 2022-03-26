UrduPoint.com

Election Rallies, Loud Speaker, Aerial Firing Banned For Three Days In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 09:33 PM

ABBBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Saturday imposed a ban on election rallies, aerial firing and use of loudspeakers under section 144 in the city for three days due to security concerns on the eve of Pakistan Military academy (PMA) annual parade and local body elections.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salslam Marwat ordered to take strict action against the violators including election rallies, use of loudspeaker, aerial firing those has been completely banned for three days on 27/28/30 March.

According to the details, the ban was imposed keeping in view of the upcoming annual PMA parade and LB elections in district Abbottabad for 3 daysThe ban was also imposed on blasting, mining and aerial firing around Kakul village while drone cameras were also banned to fly during the three days period.

From March 27th an extraordinary security would remain on high alert in the city while the top brass of the Pak Army would also participate in the PMA annual parade.

