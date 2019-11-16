Election reforms are need of hour : Siraj-ul-Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has urged the government and opposition to sit together to introduce election reforms in the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th November, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has urged the government and opposition to sit together to introduce election reforms in the country.Addressing a training workshop of the JI workers at JI's headquarter ,Mansoora on Saturday, he said that the political parties came with the proofs of rigging after every election which put question mark on the mandate of the ruling party.Protest demonstrations and lengthy litigation against the rigging were become a norm in the country, he said.

Therefore, he added, election reforms should be on the top agenda of the political parties to get rid of this norm in future. He said a powerful, impartial and independent election commission should be formed with the consultation of all political parties.

He said no one could deny the role of establishment in the formation of present and previous government. There was a need to end the role of establishment in the next polls, he said.Siraj said only rich and elite class could contest election in the country and there was an urged need to end this practice.

Few affluent families had been ruling over the country for decades and become the part of every government due to power of their wealth, he said, adding this was a main hurdle to bring any change in the country.The JI chief said the people had lost trust on the courts as there was no justice for those who were without money.

He said a system based on the brilliant principles of islam was the key to solution of country's problems. He advised the party workers to start preparation for the local government polls. He said those who came into power in the name of change were failed to bring any reform.

He said the people had tested every party and they were left with the only option to choose the JI in next polls.Meanwhile, JI chief made a telephonic contact with JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rahman and congratulated him on holding an organized and peaceful sit-in in Islamabad.