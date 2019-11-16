UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Reforms Are Need Of Hour : Siraj-ul-Haq

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 10:13 PM

Election reforms are need of hour : Siraj-ul-Haq

Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has urged the government and opposition to sit together to introduce election reforms in the country

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th November, 2019) Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has urged the government and opposition to sit together to introduce election reforms in the country.Addressing a training workshop of the JI workers at JI's headquarter ,Mansoora on Saturday, he said that the political parties came with the proofs of rigging after every election which put question mark on the mandate of the ruling party.Protest demonstrations and lengthy litigation against the rigging were become a norm in the country, he said.

Therefore, he added, election reforms should be on the top agenda of the political parties to get rid of this norm in future. He said a powerful, impartial and independent election commission should be formed with the consultation of all political parties.

He said no one could deny the role of establishment in the formation of present and previous government. There was a need to end the role of establishment in the next polls, he said.Siraj said only rich and elite class could contest election in the country and there was an urged need to end this practice.

Few affluent families had been ruling over the country for decades and become the part of every government due to power of their wealth, he said, adding this was a main hurdle to bring any change in the country.The JI chief said the people had lost trust on the courts as there was no justice for those who were without money.

He said a system based on the brilliant principles of islam was the key to solution of country's problems. He advised the party workers to start preparation for the local government polls. He said those who came into power in the name of change were failed to bring any reform.

He said the people had tested every party and they were left with the only option to choose the JI in next polls.Meanwhile, JI chief made a telephonic contact with JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rahman and congratulated him on holding an organized and peaceful sit-in in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Election Islamabad Protest Election Commission Of Pakistan Money All Government Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Some 200,000 Rally Against Czech Prime Minister in ..

2 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore reviews anti-encro ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister's Thar damage assessment committee ..

2 minutes ago

Government accepts court verdict : Governor Punjab

2 minutes ago

Water supply, drainage projects for Kotri get appr ..

26 minutes ago

Boy injures in road mishap in Quetta

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.