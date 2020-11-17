UrduPoint.com
Election Reforms Need Of Hour: Farrukh Habib

Election reforms need of hour: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways, Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that election reforms was imperative to make the system more transparent in the country.

It was the responsibility of the Parliamentarians particularly Opposition benches to bring proposals for election reforms, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He urged the Opposition parties to avoid holding public meetings in the larger interest of the country.

Farrukh Habib said that maintaining standard operating procedures (SOPs), in public gatherings was a difficult matter. In rising number of COVID-19 cases, he said, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), should desist from gatherings.

About formation of government in Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), would establish new set up in GB, with the help of independent winning candidates.

