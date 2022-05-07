UrduPoint.com

Election Reforms To Be Introduced With Consensus: Javed Latif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Election reforms to be introduced with consensus: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Javed Latif on Saturday said the incumbent government wanted to bring electoral reforms which would be acceptable for coming generations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said election reforms would be introduced with consensus so that next general elections would be conducted in free, fair and transparent manner.

He said the present government was elected according to the constitution of the country and it had strongly believed in action rather than only words.

He said the PML-N leadership had made the country defence impregnable,spread motorways network all over the country and started the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which would change not only fate of the country but the entire region.

Javed Latif said Imran Khan's narrative of the international conspiracy hatched his government was not popular among the people as they knew that he was speaking lies in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said if decision will come against the disgruntled members of the PTI then the government would hold new elections on their seats.

He said the people were facing difficulties due to mismanagement and incompetency of the previous government, adding the PTI had proved its in-capability during its four years government tenure.

