Election room made functional in Khanewal for monitoring

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Election Control Room has been made fully functional in Khanewal as per instructions from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to monitor election activities on polling day.

Deputy Commissioner and DRO Waseem Hamid Sindhu and DPO Rana Omar Farooq visited the election control room on Wednesday where Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman and SNA Shahid Bhutta gave them a detailed briefing.

DC and DPO specifically reviewed arrangements for monitoring polling stations declared sensitive.

DC asked the control room officials to be attentive to their duties. He said that district administration was extending full assistance to ECP in holding elections in a free fair, and peaceful manner.

