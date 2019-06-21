Election rules need amendment to accommodate real party workers: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Friday suggested amendments in election rules so that actual and sincere political workers may become officer bearers of their party through elections within party.

He made this suggestions while responding to a point raised by PML-N MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif during his speech in National Assembly.

Khawaja Asif appreciated the Speaker to be in one party for the last two decades and said that government should not rely on turncoats who change their political loyalties.

Speaker Asad Qaisar said that amendment should be made in election rules in this regard and sincere party workers should be accommodated through party elections.

He said the same matter has been discussed with MNA Rana Sana Ullah.