Election Schedule Set To Be Declared 54 Days Prior To Feb 8: CEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Election schedule set to be declared 54 days prior to Feb 8: CEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the election schedule is set to be revealed 54 days prior to February 8.

In a brief chat with media persons, CEC mentioned that the updated constituency lists has been released, and all other election prerequisites were being completed smoothly.

He said the ECP has been proactively handling election-related responsibilities ahead of schedule. 

The timely appointment of election schedule, appointment of returning officers (ROs), and district returning Officers (DROs) will be ensured at appropriate time.

