Open Menu

Election Seminars Help Enhance PID's Election Awareness Efforts:PIO

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Election seminars help enhance PID's election awareness efforts:PIO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Principal Information Officer (PIO), Dr. Tariq Mehmood said on Thursday that arranging a series of seminars on elections aimed to ignite a media discussion regarding the implementation of election rules and increasing public awareness about the significance of the election process.

In his welcome address, at the seminar titled Electoral Code of Conduct: “Ethical Practices of Stakeholders including Media,” he said PID's success relied on its dedication to kickstarting a discussion on implementing the rules of the game and exploring ways to improve the country's economy.

He said PID's success was achieved when election seminars prompt a debate on election rule implementation and raise public awareness.

The PIO mentioned that the Press Information Department (PID) had arranged a series of seminars covering various topics, with a focus on the upcoming general elections.

PID is set to organise two additional seminars in Karachi and Lahore, aiming to deliberate on the rules governing elections and the significance of the electoral process.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Lahore Media

Recent Stories

Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans

11 minutes ago
 Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes down by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Switzerland agree to continue cooperation in all areas of mutual inter ..

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan is most attractive investment destination ..

Pakistan is most attractive investment destination for US investors: Masood

37 minutes ago
 PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

2 hours ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

2 hours ago
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

2 hours ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

3 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan