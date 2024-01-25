Election Seminars Help Enhance PID's Election Awareness Efforts:PIO
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Principal Information Officer (PIO), Dr. Tariq Mehmood said on Thursday that arranging a series of seminars on elections aimed to ignite a media discussion regarding the implementation of election rules and increasing public awareness about the significance of the election process.
In his welcome address, at the seminar titled Electoral Code of Conduct: “Ethical Practices of Stakeholders including Media,” he said PID's success relied on its dedication to kickstarting a discussion on implementing the rules of the game and exploring ways to improve the country's economy.
He said PID's success was achieved when election seminars prompt a debate on election rule implementation and raise public awareness.
The PIO mentioned that the Press Information Department (PID) had arranged a series of seminars covering various topics, with a focus on the upcoming general elections.
PID is set to organise two additional seminars in Karachi and Lahore, aiming to deliberate on the rules governing elections and the significance of the electoral process.
