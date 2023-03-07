Election should be held concurrently: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that, in my opinion, consensus should be reached and elections should be held simultaneously in the whole country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that, in my opinion, consensus should be reached and elections should be held simultaneously in the whole country.

Talking to a private media channel he said PML-N was fully prepared to take part in the polls at any time.

Tarar further said that despite the economic crisis, Imran Khan dissolved the provincial assemblies to create economic and political instability.

Replying to a question, he said that the Federal government was an important stakeholder in provincial elections.

Measures like election funds and security have to be taken by the federal government, he added.

SAPM strongly condemned violence against journalists in the court premises and said that he went to visit them personally and expressed solidarity.

Tarar further said that "violence against the journalists who are performing their duties is highly condemnable and unacceptable."Action will be taken against the policemen involved in this incident, he added.