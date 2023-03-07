UrduPoint.com

Election Should Be Held Concurrently: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Interior And Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Election should be held concurrently: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that, in my opinion, consensus should be reached and elections should be held simultaneously in the whole country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that, in my opinion, consensus should be reached and elections should be held simultaneously in the whole country.

Talking to a private media channel he said PML-N was fully prepared to take part in the polls at any time.

Tarar further said that despite the economic crisis, Imran Khan dissolved the provincial assemblies to create economic and political instability.

Replying to a question, he said that the Federal government was an important stakeholder in provincial elections.

Measures like election funds and security have to be taken by the federal government, he added.

SAPM strongly condemned violence against journalists in the court premises and said that he went to visit them personally and expressed solidarity.

Tarar further said that "violence against the journalists who are performing their duties is highly condemnable and unacceptable."Action will be taken against the policemen involved in this incident, he added.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Media Government Court

Recent Stories

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pak ..

ACB Announces Schedule for Home Series against Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Killed, 2 Others Found Alive - Governor

6 minutes ago
 Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women' ..

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri for celebrating women's history week in senate

6 minutes ago
 Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqb ..

Some miscreants want to sabotage census: Ahsan Iqbal

6 minutes ago
 Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very Hig ..

Germany Lacks Combat-Ready Tanks for NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force - ..

6 minutes ago
 Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measur ..

Shab-e-Baraat observed amid strict security measures

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.