Election Symbols Allotted To 12 Contesting Candidates For By-polls At Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Election symbols allotted to 12 contesting candidates for by-polls at Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Returning Officer (RO) Roshan Ali Mastoi has issued election-symbols to 12 candidates contesting by-polls on vacant seat of National Assembly-221 to be conducted on Feb 21.

According to details PTI"s candidate Nizamuddin Rahimoon have been allotted bat symbol while Independent candidate Bhagwandas toothbrush,Independent candidate Peer Imdad Ali Shah lock,PPP's candidate Peer Ameer Ali Shah jilani arrow, Independent candidate Ghulam Hyder Samejo Knife MQM(P) candidate Keylash with (Kite), Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan candidate Gul Hassan with (Crane), Independent candidates Liqauat Ali have been allotted Pencil, Independent candidate Muhammad Hussain hand pump, Independent Candidate Mumtaz Ali Memon computer and Nadir Ali allotted Bulll cart.

