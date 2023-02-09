Election to be held according to constitution: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that the general election would be held according to the constitution and law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the conduct and holding of elections was the Primary and essential duty of the ECP, particularly Article 218 (3) to ensure the holding of fair and free elections.

He added that the Election Commission would announce the date of holding general election after taking the provincial governments on board, so that the provinces can play their role in the form of security and personnel.

He said that the holding of elections on separate days would not only increase the election expenditures twofold but also make the task for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) difficult for providing foolproof security.

He also said that conducting by-elections on vacant sets of Punjab and National Assembly on the same day would save money and ensure foolproof security because the police officers and teachers had to perform duties during the polls, adding that the same employees would be performing their duties in the census as well.