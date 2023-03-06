Election to be held after completion of Census: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that general elections would be held after the completion of Census in the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that general elections would be held after the completion of Census in the country.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), is responsible to organize the elections in a transparent manner, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the process of "Digital Census" is underway so that the next elections could be made error-free. Replying to a question about the exact date for elections, he said after completion of Census, it is up to the the CEC to hold elections in 90-days.

About delimitation, he said that delimitation is imperative to satisfy all the stakeholders. To a question about preparation of elections, he said, we have directed party workers to launch the campaign.

the minister said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader Imran Khan would go to jail for foreign funding, Toshakhana and other cases. To another question about the acquittal of PTI leader from courts, he said, we accept courts decisions.

The police would arrest PTI Chairman for presenting him before the courts, he said.