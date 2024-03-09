Election To Elect President Begins At Sindh Assembly
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 10:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The election to elect the new President of the country has commenced at the Provincial Assembly of Sindh building on Saturday like Parliament House in Islamabad and provincial assembly buildings in Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.
The polling will continue from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
PPPP's candidate for the post of President is Asif Ali Zardari whereas Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai is supported by lawmakers from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
It is mentioned here that the Parliament House and Provincial Assembly buildings including in Karachi have been declared as the polling places by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the election to President slot.
