Election To Resolve Core Issues Of Tribal People, Bring Them In National Mainstream: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:32 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday said elections in merged districts would help resolving core issues of tribesmen and provide them chance of development and improvement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan Saturday said elections in merged districts would help resolving core issues of tribesmen and provide them chance of development and improvement.

KP Chief Minister said general election is the last phase of erstwhile FATA merger that would complete today.

He said general election would not only change lifestyle of tribal people but would also enable them to raise their voice on a proper platform.

He added that future would be full of opportunities for the tribal people to develop themselves and become a part of ongoing development process.

He hoped that newly elected members from merged districts would work for the welfare and benefit of their electorates.

He said government has formulated various schemes and uplift projects for merged areas that would be completed very soon.

Expressing satisfaction over the electoral process, he said polling was underway in a smooth, impartial and transparent way.

