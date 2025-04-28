Open Menu

Election To Vacated General Seat Of Senate To Be Held On May 06

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 09:15 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The polling for the vacated general seat of the Senate from Sindh province will be held in the Sindh Assembly on May 6.

According to a Spokesman for the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh, two candidates withdrew their nomination papers on Monday.

Those, who withdrew included Asif Khan of the Pakistan People's Party and Mujahid Rasool of the MQM-Pakistan.

Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPP) candidate Syed Waqar Mehdi and MQM-Pakistan candidate Nighat Mirza will contest for the vacated general seat of the Senate.

