Election To Vacated General Seat Of Senate To Be Held On May 06
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 09:15 PM
The polling for the vacated general seat of the Senate from Sindh province will be held in the Sindh Assembly on May 6
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The polling for the vacated general seat of the Senate from Sindh province will be held in the Sindh Assembly on May 6.
According to a Spokesman for the Provincial Election Commission of Sindh, two candidates withdrew their nomination papers on Monday.
Those, who withdrew included Asif Khan of the Pakistan People's Party and Mujahid Rasool of the MQM-Pakistan.
Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPP) candidate Syed Waqar Mehdi and MQM-Pakistan candidate Nighat Mirza will contest for the vacated general seat of the Senate.
Recent Stories
Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be held on May 06
KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murder
Tordher chairs meeting on administrative, environmental issues of industries
Ahsan meets Turkmen President; discusses strengthening bilateral ties
IESCO inks agreement with PMD for provision of timely meteorological data
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case
Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m
Classes for competitive exams begin in PU
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education
Price of 24-Karat of gold drops by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election to vacated general seat of Senate to be held on May 061 minute ago
-
KP Bar Council announces strike over lawyer's murder1 minute ago
-
Tordher chairs meeting on administrative, environmental issues of industries1 minute ago
-
IESCO inks agreement with PMD for provision of timely meteorological data1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds HEC Project Director for outstanding performance59 minutes ago
-
LHC reserves verdict on accused’s bail plea in Azma Bukhari fake video case59 minutes ago
-
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education1 hour ago
-
Recruitment of soldiers in Pakistan Army begins; mobile team to visit Vehari1 hour ago
-
Eight gamblers, two drug peddler arrested in separate actions1 hour ago
-
Pahalgam attack a ploy of Modi govt: Abdul Khabeer Azad1 hour ago
-
Eid ul Azha: ICT admin steps up anti-encroachment campaign; arrests 2060 minutes ago
-
Special people urged to vote in elections60 minutes ago