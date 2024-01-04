Open Menu

Election Tribunal Allows Akhtar Mengal To Contest Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2024 | 07:34 PM

The election tribunal in Balochistan on Thursday granted permission to Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chief of the Balochistan National Party, to contest elections in NA- 264 Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The election tribunal in Balochistan on Thursday granted permission to Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Chief of the Balochistan National Party, to contest elections in NA- 264 Quetta.

The two-member tribunal comprising Justice Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana set aside the Returning Officer's decision of rejecting Mengal’s nomination papers on account of having Dubai's Aqama (work permit).

The BNP chief had challenged rejection of his nomination papers through his counsel Sajid Tareen Advocate.

APP/ask

