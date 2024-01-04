Election Tribunal begins formal hearings on 25 Appeals following objections in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Following the objections raised against the nomination papers of candidates in the general elections, a total of 25 appeals have been formally lodged with the Election Tribunal at Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench.

The Election Tribunal, led by Justice Kamran Hayat Mian Khel, within the Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Bench, has formally commenced hearings on these appeals from Thursday.

Noteworthy participants in the elections include former prime minster, Federal and provincial ministers, speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and independent candidates contesting for seats in both the National and Provincial Assemblies.

Candidates have submitted appeals to the Election Commission, challenging returning officers' decisions and contesting objections raised by opposing parties. The Election Tribunal is expected to announce its decisions on these appeals by January 10, with the final list of candidates slated for release on January 12, adhering to the established schedule.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, the Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, has formed a team to contest the rejection of papers from constituency PK-45 and National Assembly constituency NA-17 by the Election Commission. In NA-18, former MNA Babar Nawaz has lodged objections against Omar Ayub, who, in turn, has filed a counter-objection against Babar Nawaz.

In NA-15, Mansehra, a team led by a Tehreek-e-Insaf representative is challenging decisions made by Additional Deputy Commissioner Manshera. Kamal Salim Swati from NA-14 has raised objections against Bisharat Shah and Babar Tanoli. Bilal Khan from PK-46 Haripu has contested Yousaf Ayub's candidacy, and Jehanzeb Khan has objected to the decision of the returning officer.

Furthermore, Qazi Asad Khan has filed an appeal against former provincial minister Akbar Ayub in the same constituency. Tahir Javed from PK-48 Haripur is contesting a decision against former MPA Faisal Zaman. In PK-43 Abbottabad, Sardar Atiq-ur-Rehman, the son of the late Sardar Idris, has formed a team against the Election Commission and PML-N candidate Sardar Khalid. Ehsan Ali, Muhammad Murtaza, and others have also joined forces against the Election Commission in the same constituency.

From PK-35 Batagram, Abdul Matin, and from PK-37 Mansehra, Badri Zaman, have raised objections against Miss Bushra. In PK-40, Muhammad Faizan Babar has filed objections against the returning officer, and in NA-15, Shahid Rafique has formed a team against the Election Commission. Muhammad Zubair from PK-44 has formed a team to challenge the decision to reject his papers.