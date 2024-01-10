Open Menu

Election Tribunal Decides 116 Appeals Of NA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Election Appellate Tribunals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far decided 116 appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers for the Nation Assembly.

According to the spokesman of the provincial election commission, the tribunal disposed of 116 appeals of the National Assembly across the province.

The tribunal decided 102 appeals against the rejection of nomination papers for 45 general seats of the National Assembly.

Similarly, 213 appeals against the rejection of nomination papers for 115 general seats of the provincial assembly were heard.

Fourteen appeals were filed against the approved nomination papers for the provincial assembly.

The spokesman said that a total of seven Election Appellate Tribunals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had given verdicts on appeals.

