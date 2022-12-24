UrduPoint.com

Election Tribunal Dismisses Petition Against MPA Malik Asad Sikandar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Tribunal Hyderabad has dismissed the petition of former MPA Dr Sikandar Shoro against Pakistan Peoples Party's Malik Asad Sikandar, who was elected as MPA from PS-82 Kotri in Jamshoro district in the 2018 general elections.

According to details, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito dismissed the petition after Shoro failed to substantiate his allegations of election day rigging with evidence.

Sikandar won the seat bagging 40,604 votes, while Shoro, who was twice elected as the MPA on the PPP's ticket in the previous elections, could only get 36,315 votes.

It is pertinent to mention that the tribunal after hearing the arguments of the petitioner's counsel Advocate Hashim Laghari, and the defendant's counsel Advocate Raja Jawar Ali Sahar had reserved the judgment on November 12.

