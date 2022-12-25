UrduPoint.com

Election Tribunal Dismisses Petition Against MNA Irfan Ali Laghari

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The Election Tribunal Hyderabad has dismissed the petition of former Federal Minister Liaquat Jatoi against Pakistan Peoples Party's Irfan Ali Laghari, who was elected as MNA from NA-234 Dadu district in the 2018 general elections.

According to details, Justice Amjad Ali Sahito dismissed the petition after Jatoi failed to substantiate his allegations of election day rigging by the winning candidate with evidence.

Laghari had won the seat bagging 96,038 votes, while Jatoi managed to secure 82,730 votes.

