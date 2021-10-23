UrduPoint.com

Election Tribunal Dismisses Petition Of PPP's Candidate

The Election Tribunal Hyderabad on Saturday dismissed the petition of Dost Muhammad Rahimo, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) candidate for PS-55 constituency in Tharparkar district in 2018 general elections

According to details, Rahimo had challenged the electoral win of Grand Democratic Alliance's (GDA) candidate Abdul Razzq Rahimo who had won the polls after securing 26,510 votes.

Abdul Razzaq's counsel advocate Ishrat Ali Lohar maintained that PPP's Rahimo had not been attending the tribunal's hearings despite being served repeated notices by the court.

He argued that his response showed that he was not interested in fighting the case and that he was also wasting precious time of the tribunal.

After hearing arguments of the defendant's lawyer the tribunal headed by Sindh High Court's justice Amjad Ali Sehto dismissed the petition over 3 years after the petition was filed.

