HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Election Tribunal at Hyderabad dismissed the plea of Grand Democratic Alliance's candidate Dr Abdul Sattar Rajpar who challenged the victory of Pakistan Peoples Party's candidate Syed Murad Ali Shah in 2018 general elections.

According to details, Rajpar challenged Shah's victory in the PS-34 constituency of the Sindh Assembly in Naushahro Feroze district.

The petitioner had alleged that his polling agents were expelled from the polling stations.

He also claimed that his other agents were not provided form 45.

He accused the PPP's candidate for winning the elections through rigging.

Rajpar maintained that Shah did not fulfill the criteria of the Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.

The tribunal, however, dismissed his plea citing lack of evidence corroborating his allegations.