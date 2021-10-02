UrduPoint.com

Election Tribunal Dismisses Plea Challenging Victory Of PPP's Candidate Syed Murad Ali Shah

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 10:36 PM

Election Tribunal dismisses plea challenging victory of PPP's candidate Syed Murad Ali Shah

The Election Tribunal at Hyderabad dismissed the plea of Grand Democratic Alliance's candidate Dr Abdul Sattar Rajpar who challenged the victory of Pakistan Peoples Party's candidate Syed Murad Ali Shah in 2018 general elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Election Tribunal at Hyderabad dismissed the plea of Grand Democratic Alliance's candidate Dr Abdul Sattar Rajpar who challenged the victory of Pakistan Peoples Party's candidate Syed Murad Ali Shah in 2018 general elections.

According to details, Rajpar challenged Shah's victory in the PS-34 constituency of the Sindh Assembly in Naushahro Feroze district.

The petitioner had alleged that his polling agents were expelled from the polling stations.

He also claimed that his other agents were not provided form 45.

He accused the PPP's candidate for winning the elections through rigging.

Rajpar maintained that Shah did not fulfill the criteria of the Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.

The tribunal, however, dismissed his plea citing lack of evidence corroborating his allegations.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Hyderabad Alliance Pakistan Peoples Party 2018 Murad Ali Shah From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PS-34

Recent Stories

More beds added in hospitals as dengue surges in P ..

More beds added in hospitals as dengue surges in Punjab: Minister

46 seconds ago
 Georgia's Ruling Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as E ..

Georgia's Ruling Party Says 'No' to Snap Vote as Exit Poll Shows Lead in Local E ..

48 seconds ago
 Minister visits vaccine centers, reviews process

Minister visits vaccine centers, reviews process

49 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa record crushing 55-run win

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa record crushing 55-run win

4 minutes ago
 Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier Leagu ..

Man Utd stumble again as Chelsea top Premier League

4 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.