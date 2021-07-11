Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Election Tribunal Hyderabad Saturday dismissed a plea filed by Ali Ghulam Nizamani, a candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance about pre-poll rigging against Raees Mashooq Ali Chandio, a candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Election Tribunal Hyderabad Saturday dismissed a plea filed by Ali Ghulam Nizamani, a candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance about pre-poll rigging against Raees Mashooq Ali Chandio, a candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party.

He alleged that the winning candidate used illegal means during the election on PS-41 constituency of Sanghar district in 2018.

The election tribunal dismissed the plea after thoroughly reviewing it.