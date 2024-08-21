QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Election Tribunal of Balochistan on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed against the competence of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

The Election Tribunal consisting of Justice Rozi Khan had reserved the decision on the completion of the hearing last day.

On behalf of the government, Advocate General Balochistan Asif Ali pursued the case in the Election Tribunal.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti's eligibility for PB-10 was challenged by Nawabzada Ghoram Bugti.