ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The Election Tribunal in Abbottabad has decided on Friday to dismiss the nomination papers of Azam Khan Swati, a prominent leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Federal minister.

The decision came as a response to Azam Swati's challenge against the earlier rejection of his candidacy for the National Assembly seat NA-15 in Mansehra by the Returning Officer.

Azam Swati took the matter to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Abbottabad Bench, filing an appeal against the decision of the Returning Officer. The appeal underwent a hearing on Friday, presided over by Justice Kamran Hayat Miankhel.

The court, in its judgment, supported the decision of the Returning Officer, ultimately rejecting Asad Swati's appeal.

The Returning Officer had initially disqualified Azam Swati during the scrutiny of his nomination papers. However, the specific reasons for his disqualification were not immediately disclosed to the public.

In light of the Election Tribunal's decision, Azam Swati's aspirations to participate in the upcoming National Assembly elections from NA-15 have officially been thwarted. The ruling reinforces the authority and validity of the Returning Officer's initial judgment on this matter.