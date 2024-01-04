Election Tribunal issues notices to 171 ROs; hearing against nomination papers to continue till Jan 10

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Election Appellate Tribunal judge Justice Shakil Ahmed has started hearing appeals against the rejection or acceptance of nomination papers for the National and provincial assemblies elections and issued notices to 171 Returning Officers (ROs).

The Tribunal Judge would conduct a hearing on the appeals of Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Mujahid Ali, former Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Iftikhar Mashwani, Amir Farzand, Abdul Salam, Mian Umar, Khurram Zeeshan, Aftab Alam and others on January 5.

On January 6, a hearing will be held on the appeals of former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Taimur Salem Jhagra, Arbab Sher Ali, Tufail Anjum, Shehram Khan Tarakai, Sajid Nawaz and others.

Similarly, 40 appeals including Ali Muhammad Khan, Shandana Gulzar, Sher Afzal Marwat, Laila Zaman, Buland Iqbal and others were fixed for January 07.

The tribunal fixed the appeals of former Federal minister Shehryar Afridi, Zahir Ali Shah and others for hearing on January 08 while the appeals of Qasim Ali Shah, Mohammad Behramand, Javed Shah and Mohammad Ghani would be heard on January 09. The tribunal would decide all the appeals till January 10.

APP/adi