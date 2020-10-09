UrduPoint.com
Election Tribunal KP Rejects Recounting Petition Of PML-N Candidate Against Qalandar Lodhi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Election tribunal KPK Friday dismissed a petition of Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate Malik Arshad Awan against the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Qalandar Khan Lodhi from PK-38 Abbottabad III in the 2018 general elections.

PTI candidate Qalandar Khan Lodhi won the 2018 general elections against PML-N rival Malik Arshad Awan by 3200 votes.

Malik Arshad Awan in his petition had alleged that the victory of Qalandar Khan Lodhi was a result of massive rigging. He had requested the tribunal to have the election record of 64 polling stations for recounting and inspect the rigging.

While giving the verdict the Election Tribunal judge Shakeel Ahmed rejected the petition and recounting of votes request of 64 polling stations.

PML-N candidate Arshad Malik while talking to the media said after the detailed verdict of the tribunal we would file another petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan and would continue my legal battle for my right.

KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi was not present during the final hearing of the case while his nephew Naeem Lodhi after the verdict told to media that the decision was the victory of the truth.

He further said that Qalandar Lodhi always served masses of his constituency irrespective of political affiliation, Lodhi is winning general elections of the provincial seat from 2001 owing to his good conduct and services for his people.

