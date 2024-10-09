Open Menu

Election Tribunal Orders Re-elections Of PB-44

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Election Tribunal orders re-elections of PB-44

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Election Tribunal on Wednesday ordered re-elections in 16 polling stations of PB-44, de-seating the Pakistan People's Party MPA Ubaidullah Gorgage.

The Balochistan High Court Election Tribunal, headed by Abdullah Baloch announced the decision.

PPP’s Ubaidullah Gorgage is no longer a member of the Balochistan Assembly; the notification has been annulled, the order read.

Ubaidullah Gorgage's victory was challenged by Atta Muhammad Bungalzai of the National Party.

Justice Abdullah Baloch, after hearing the both sides delivered the reserved verdict.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Balochistan Court PB-44

Recent Stories

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

46 minutes ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

1 hour ago
 Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

1 hour ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

2 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

2 hours ago
realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

3 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

3 hours ago
 Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK ..

Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..

3 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Ja ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency ..

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..

3 hours ago
 PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan