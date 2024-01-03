Open Menu

Election Tribunal Receives Over 150 Appeals Against Nomination Papers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Election Tribunal receives over 150 appeals against nomination papers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Election Tribunal has so far received over 150 appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers for National and Provincial Assemblies.

According to the spokesman of the provincial election commission, the appeal of former provincial minister Atif Khan, former Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, former provincial minister Shahram Tarakai, former MPA Iftikhar Mashwani and Abdul Salam Afridi had been approved for the hearing.

The Election Tribunal Judge Justice Shakeel Ahmed would conduct a hearing on appeals from January 4 to 10.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Election Hearing Election Commission Of Pakistan Shakeel January Afridi From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

39 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

2 hours ago
 Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

2 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

6 hours ago
President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

15 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

15 hours ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

15 hours ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

15 hours ago
 IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

15 hours ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan