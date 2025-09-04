Election tribunal rejects petitions of Parvez Elahi, wife

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) An election tribunal comprising Justice (retd) Mahmood Maqbool Bajwa on Thursday dismissed the election petitions filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his wife Qaisra Elahi.

The couple had challenged the victory notifications of their close relatives, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, elected from NA-64, and Musa Elahi, who won PP-32.

In their petitions, Parvez Elahi and Qaisra Elahi challenged the election results and requested the tribunal to annul the victory notifications of Salik Hussain and Musa Elahi.

However, the tribunal ruled that the petitioners failed to substantiate their claims and upheld the election results.