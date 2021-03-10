Election Tribunal rejects the petition of PML-N candidate from NA-13 Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Election Tribunal on Wednesday rejected the petition of Sardar Shahjahan former candidate of PML-N from NA-13 Mansehra against the victory of Saleh Muhammad Khan during general elections 2018 on nonsuit of the plaintiff.

According to the details, from last few hearings the lawyers of the plaintiff Sardar Shahjahan did not appear before the election tribunal resulting on the request of PTI member national assembly Saleh Muhammad Khan the tribunal rejected the petition.

Sardar Shahjahan challenged the results of few polling stations and claimed that the opponent Saleh Muhammad Khan rigged the elections and succeeded.

After the rejection of the petition PML-N candidate while talking to the media said that it was not the fault of my lawyers, the opponent did not appear before the election tribunal and his petition was rejected which astounded me.

He further said that I will pursue the case on any forum including the Supreme Court of Pakistan to protect my right, I will prove rigging in the court of law.

As per counting of the NA-13 results during the 2018 general elections, PTI-backed independent candidate Saleh Muhammad Khan won the seat against PML-N candidate Sardar Shahjahan which was challenged by the PML-candidate.

Later, after seven days of vote recounting in NA-13 Manshera, a PTI-supported independent candidate was declared the winner against his rival PML-N candidate.

Saleh Muhammad Khan secured 108, 850 votes while PML-N candidate of Sardar group Sardar Shahjahan got 106, 688 votes, according to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP.

The PML-N candidate challenged the results and sought to recount the votes. However, Saleh Muhammad has retained the seat after the recounting.