Election tribunal shift challenged, IHC issues stay order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the new election tribunal from hearing cases related to three Federal capital Constituencies, issuing a stay order in response to petitions from three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidates.

The written order, issued by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq, addresses concerns raised by Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Aamir Mughal, who challenged the Election Commission’s decision to transfer their election petitions to a different tribunal.

The petitioners argued that the reasons provided by the Election Commission for the tribunal change were not valid or practical. Following their appeal, the court ordered a suspension of proceedings in the new tribunal.

Earlier, the Election Commission had moved the cases from Justice Tariq Jahangiri's tribunal to one headed by Justice (retd) Shakoor Paracha. The decision was reportedly made on the request of PML-N's successful candidates.