Election Tribunal Shift Challenged, IHC Issues Stay Order
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred the new election tribunal from hearing cases related to three Federal capital Constituencies, issuing a stay order in response to petitions from three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) candidates.
The written order, issued by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq, addresses concerns raised by Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Aamir Mughal, who challenged the Election Commission’s decision to transfer their election petitions to a different tribunal.
The petitioners argued that the reasons provided by the Election Commission for the tribunal change were not valid or practical. Following their appeal, the court ordered a suspension of proceedings in the new tribunal.
Earlier, the Election Commission had moved the cases from Justice Tariq Jahangiri's tribunal to one headed by Justice (retd) Shakoor Paracha. The decision was reportedly made on the request of PML-N's successful candidates.
Recent Stories
GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris commemorate Benazir Bhutto's 17th martyrdom anniversary2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM welcomes ISPR reiterating Pakistan's unwavering support to IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
Governor vows to empower universities of Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Election tribunal shift challenged, IHC issues stay order2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for attempting to assault woman12 minutes ago
-
Turkiye Supports for Pakistan's Food Security22 minutes ago
-
Second spell of rain, snow hits AJK32 minutes ago
-
Teenage motorcyclist was crushed to death32 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif for policy implantation to address social issues42 minutes ago
-
Shaheed Major laid to rest with full military honor42 minutes ago
-
FIA nabs 144 human Traffickers, 248 cases registered in 20241 hour ago
-
613 people airlifted from Kurram: Official1 hour ago