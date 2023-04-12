Election Tribunal summons Aslam Iqbal in appeals challenging acceptance of nomination papers

Election Tribunal comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi of Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned PTI Punjab leader Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal to hear appeals challenging acceptance of nomination papers by Returning Officer, PP-170 LHR XXVII, Lahore on April 13 (Thursday) tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Election Tribunal comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi of Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned PTI Punjab leader Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal to hear appeals challenging acceptance of nomination papers by Returning Officer, PP-170 LHR XXVII, Lahore on April 13 (Thursday) tomorrow.

Two separate election appeals have been filed by Tauqeer Khalid and Tanveer Ahmed against the acceptance of Mian Aslam Iqbal's nomination papers on the grounds that the latter concealed facts, alleging that Tauqeer Khalid, an overseas Pakistani transferred Rs.99,950,000 through crossed cheques to Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal but the said amount has not been disclosed by Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal either in his account or tax record mentioned in his nomination papers.

Tanveer Ahmed in his appeal has mentioned that Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal is the owner of renowned "DOCE Foods" and has transferred his ownership to the appellant and others, to avoid liabilities of millions of rupees that too without any consideration through sham transactions.

The counsel of the appellants while leading preliminary arguments highlighted the fact that Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal is the actual owner of DOCE Foods which until it was closed in August 2022 was run by his nephew Ali Imran. Referring to two entries in nomination papers Rs.16,422,500 (Receivable from Shaukat Ali) and Rs.29,100,000 (Payable to Dr.

Muhammad Sarwar) both partners in DOCE Foods reflects that Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal still holds majority shares in partnership Firm DOCE Foods which were transferred on 22.07.2022 without any consideration to one of the appellants Tanveer Ahmed with huge liabilities ranging in millions few days after which it ceased operations.

The appellant further alleged that Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal managed to lodge various FIRs against him i.e. F.I.R. Nos. 1409-22, 1413-22, 1465-22 and 1528-22 all under Section 406 P.P.C. at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Police Station, Lahore kept him physical remand of 20 days under threat of further F.I.R.s and managed fraudulent transfer of land measuring 60 kanals situated at Khewat No.1302 Mutation No.18737, 18655, Khasra No.219 situated Moza Kaghan Lake, Naran adjacent to Arcadian Hotel, Tehsil Balakot, District Mansehra to third party during physical remand of the appellant in fake FIRs lodged by different persons at the behest of Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, when he was serving as Senior Minister, Government of the Punjab.

Both the appellants have contended that the Returning Officer received their objections, but didn't took up the objections. The appellants further alleged that the nomination papers filed by Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal were later altered after the acceptance by the Returning Officer, claims sanctity attached to the process stands compromised.