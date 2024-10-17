Election Tribunal transfer case: PTI’s plea for one more week time rejected

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday turned down PTI's request for an additional week time to respond in the Islamabad Election Tribunal case involving three constituencies in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday turned down PTI's request for an additional week time to respond in the Islamabad Election Tribunal case involving three Constituencies in the Federal capital.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case regarding the PML-N winning MNAs' request to transfer the cases of three Islamabad constituencies to another election tribunal.

PTI candidate Shoaib Shaheen requested a week's extension as the case was pending in the High Court, where notices had already been issued. However, the Chief Election Commissioner rejected the request, stating that an extension could only be granted if the court had halted the process.

The counsel for PML-N MNA Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary reminded the Election Commission that it possessed the authority to change the tribunal and was not a judicial body, highlighting that the Election Commission was a constitutional entity.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhary's counsel stated that they had expressed the same concerns in the previous hearing, indicating a lack of trust in the tribunal judge and claiming that the tribunal did not follow the proper procedure.

Election Commission member Nisar Durrani responded by asking if they were asserting that the failure to adhere to tribunal procedures was a valid reason for changing the tribunal.

The lawyer responded affirmatively, stating that it was indeed the same issue.

He emphasized that the tribunal has a responsibility to act in accordance with the Election Act, and until the tribunal enforces sections 142 to 146 of the Act, it cannot summon them.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adjourned the hearing until Friday.