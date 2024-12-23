Election Tribunal Upheld Victory Of Zabid Reki From PB-31
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
The Election Tribunal, comprising Justice Abdullah Baloch of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday upheld the victory of Mir Zabid Reki from the PB-31 constituency of Provincial Assembly
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Election Tribunal, comprising Justice Abdullah Baloch of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday upheld the victory of Mir Zabid Reki from the PB-31 constituency of Provincial Assembly.
The Justice Abdullah Balcoh has reserved its verdict on the election petition filed by Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani against the victory of Mir Zabid Reki, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, from the PB-31 constituency of the Provincial Assembly.
According to the verdict, Justice Abdullah Baloch ordered the dismissal of the election petition filed by Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani on the basis of insufficient and defective evidence and lack of proof.
Meanwhile, Justice Abdullah Baloch maintained the victory of Mir Zabid Reki in the elections.
Mir Zabid Reki was represented by Advocate Kamran Murtaza, Advocate Qazi Najeeb and Advocate Baloch Khan, while Assistant Director Shahzad Aslam and Naseer Ahmed represented the Election Commission.
Recent Stories
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF
US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..
France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale
Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..
Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..
Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch55 seconds ago
-
Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF56 seconds ago
-
Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues7 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights7 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit district5 minutes ago
-
PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rights9 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock9 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram calamity hit district9 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Shujaat praises Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Seminary Bill resolution16 minutes ago
-
Sindh, Punjab join hands to strengthen social security initiatives16 minutes ago
-
03 arrested for house burglaries; looted valuables recovered16 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general takes notice of violence against daughter-in-law23 minutes ago