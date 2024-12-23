Election Tribunal upheld victory of Zabid Reki from PB-31

The Election Tribunal, comprising Justice Abdullah Baloch of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday upheld the victory of Mir Zabid Reki from the PB-31 constituency of Provincial Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Election Tribunal, comprising Justice Abdullah Baloch of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday upheld the victory of Mir Zabid Reki from the PB-31 constituency of Provincial Assembly.

The Justice Abdullah Balcoh has reserved its verdict on the election petition filed by Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani against the victory of Mir Zabid Reki, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, from the PB-31 constituency of the Provincial Assembly.

According to the verdict, Justice Abdullah Baloch ordered the dismissal of the election petition filed by Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani on the basis of insufficient and defective evidence and lack of proof.

Meanwhile, Justice Abdullah Baloch maintained the victory of Mir Zabid Reki in the elections.

Mir Zabid Reki was represented by Advocate Kamran Murtaza, Advocate Qazi Najeeb and Advocate Baloch Khan, while Assistant Director Shahzad Aslam and Naseer Ahmed represented the Election Commission.