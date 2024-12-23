Open Menu

Election Tribunal Upheld Victory Of Zabid Reki From PB-31

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Election Tribunal upheld victory of Zabid Reki from PB-31

The Election Tribunal, comprising Justice Abdullah Baloch of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday upheld the victory of Mir Zabid Reki from the PB-31 constituency of Provincial Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Election Tribunal, comprising Justice Abdullah Baloch of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Monday upheld the victory of Mir Zabid Reki from the PB-31 constituency of Provincial Assembly.

The Justice Abdullah Balcoh has reserved its verdict on the election petition filed by Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani against the victory of Mir Zabid Reki, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, from the PB-31 constituency of the Provincial Assembly.

According to the verdict, Justice Abdullah Baloch ordered the dismissal of the election petition filed by Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hassani on the basis of insufficient and defective evidence and lack of proof.

Meanwhile, Justice Abdullah Baloch maintained the victory of Mir Zabid Reki in the elections.

Mir Zabid Reki was represented by Advocate Kamran Murtaza, Advocate Qazi Najeeb and Advocate Baloch Khan, while Assistant Director Shahzad Aslam and Naseer Ahmed represented the Election Commission.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Zabid From Court PB-31

Recent Stories

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: ..

Provision of facilities top priority of railways: Amir Ali Baloch

55 seconds ago
 Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF

Two books of Dr. Maqsood Jafri launched at NBF

56 seconds ago
 US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' ..

US probes China chip industry on 'anticompetitive' concerns

58 seconds ago
 Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving p ..

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues

7 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

7 minutes ago
 France's new government to be announced Monday eve ..

France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee

7 minutes ago
London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hinde ..

Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..

5 minutes ago
 Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of sh ..

Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables

5 minutes ago
 Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom ..

Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win

5 minutes ago
 KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declari ..

KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan