UrduPoint.com

Election Under Fragile Economic Condition To Further Weaken Country: Javed Latif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Election under fragile economic condition to further weaken country: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was ready to participate in the elections but the country could not afford to go to polls under the current fragile economic situation.

Talking to a private news channel, Javed Latif said the PML(N) had sacrificed everything for the supremacy of the Constitution & law and would continue to work for the betterment of the country.

On the question of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's return, he said that Nawaz faced political victimization while serving the country with sincerity. "Nawaz Sharif will come back and get Pakistan out of this turmoil situation," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

16 seconds ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

6 minutes ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

5 minutes ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

18 minutes ago
 US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukra ..

US Announces New $400Mln Military Package for Ukraine - Blinken

19 minutes ago
 Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

Imran's policies caused 'economic instability'

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.