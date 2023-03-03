Election under fragile economic condition to further weaken country: Javed Latif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was ready to participate in the elections but the country could not afford to go to polls under the current fragile economic situation.

Talking to a private news channel, Javed Latif said the PML(N) had sacrificed everything for the supremacy of the Constitution & law and would continue to work for the betterment of the country.

On the question of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's return, he said that Nawaz faced political victimization while serving the country with sincerity. "Nawaz Sharif will come back and get Pakistan out of this turmoil situation," he added.