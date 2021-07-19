Electioneering campaign reaches at climax for July 25 AJK Elections

Right from the announcement of scheduled general elections by the Election Commission, the electioneering campaign by the contestant political parties as well as the independent candidates is getting momentum throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) : Right from the announcement of scheduled general elections by the Election Commission, the electioneering campaign by the contestant political parties as well as the independent candidates is getting momentum throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the schedule announced by AJK Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Abdul Rasheed Sultehriya, the Legislative Assembly elections will be held on July 25. The incumbent 49-seat AJK Legislative Assembly is going to complete its stipulated constitutional life on July 29.

A total of 32 registered political parties have jumped into the elections arena as they so far have nominated their respective candidates to the elections.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, non of the political parties have reached into any formal electoral alliance and instead they have fielded their respective candidates individually in the scheduled elections of Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu Kashmir for next five year constitutional term.

Hundreds of independent candidates have also landed in the field to fight in all the 45 electoral Constituencies including 33 in all 10 AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan. These seats will be filled in through direct voting on adult-franchise basis.

Prominent among the political parties jumped into the polls arena individually so far include AJK chapters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat e Islami, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party and others.

Five seats are reserved for women and three meant for the technocrats - one each reserved for overseas Kashmiris and Ulema/Mashaikh and professionals.

No any electoral alliance from amongst above parties have so far emerged but individual hectic campaign by all the parties with prime focus to win maximum of seats is moving ahead steadfastly.