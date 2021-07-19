UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Electioneering Campaign Reaches At Climax For July 25 AJK Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Electioneering campaign reaches at climax for July 25 AJK Elections

Right from the announcement of scheduled general elections by the Election Commission, the electioneering campaign by the contestant political parties as well as the independent candidates is getting momentum throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) : Right from the announcement of scheduled general elections by the Election Commission, the electioneering campaign by the contestant political parties as well as the independent candidates is getting momentum throughout Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the schedule announced by AJK Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Abdul Rasheed Sultehriya, the Legislative Assembly elections will be held on July 25. The incumbent 49-seat AJK Legislative Assembly is going to complete its stipulated constitutional life on July 29.

A total of 32 registered political parties have jumped into the elections arena as they so far have nominated their respective candidates to the elections.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, non of the political parties have reached into any formal electoral alliance and instead they have fielded their respective candidates individually in the scheduled elections of Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu Kashmir for next five year constitutional term.

Hundreds of independent candidates have also landed in the field to fight in all the 45 electoral Constituencies including 33 in all 10 AJK districts and 12 meant of Jammu and Kashmir refugees settled in various parts of Pakistan. These seats will be filled in through direct voting on adult-franchise basis.

Prominent among the political parties jumped into the polls arena individually so far include AJK chapters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat e Islami, Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party and others.

Five seats are reserved for women and three meant for the technocrats - one each reserved for overseas Kashmiris and Ulema/Mashaikh and professionals.

No any electoral alliance from amongst above parties have so far emerged but individual hectic campaign by all the parties with prime focus to win maximum of seats is moving ahead steadfastly.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Alliance Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party July Women Muslim All From Refugee Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran discuss to curb illicit drug traffi ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 17 more patients, infects 1,247 ot ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hold full court reference on eve ..

6 minutes ago

Security Forces foiled terrorism bid in Bajur

6 minutes ago

Turkey Might Close Borders Due to Spread of Delta ..

6 minutes ago

China Actors Pose Threat to Canadian, Allied Netwo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.