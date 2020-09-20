UrduPoint.com
Electioneering For SCCI Polls In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The electioneering is in full swing for annual elections of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The annual elections on five seats of Corporate Class would be held on September 23 while polls for Associate Class would be held on September 24, 2020.

The ruling Ittehad Founders Group and opposition's Democratic Founders Group are making high claims of their victory in the SCCI polls.

The candidates were going factory to factory to muster support of exporters cum members.

Ruling Ittehad Founders Group has fielded its candidates Muhammad Idrees, Aneel Sarfraz, Sheikh Suhail Zafar, Shahid Nadeem Mughal and Ali Amir Bhatti for Associate Class against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Iqbal Asad, Mirza Ayas Baig, Khawaja Ziaullah and Ansab Sadique.

Ittehad Founders Group has fielded its candidates Zohaib Rafiq Sethi, Qaisar Ikram, Asif Ali ,Qasim Ali, Muhammad Ahsanul Haq against Democratic Founders Group's candidates Ishfaq Ahmed, Syed Muntazir Abbas, Muhammad Ali, Salman Iqbal and Asad Sadique for Corprate Class.

