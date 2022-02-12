Electioneering gains momentum as LB election nearing in Hazara

UrduPoint.com

After the announcement of new schedule for LB elections in 7 districts of Hazra division, political activities once again gained momentum and a large number of candidates received nomination papers from their respective Election Commission office

After the announcement of new schedule for LB elections in 7 districts of Hazra division, political activities once again gained momentum and a large number of candidates received nomination papers from their respective Election Commission office.

41 candidates including nominated from various political parties and independent parties have received nomination papers for the three Tehsils of district Torghar. According to the breakup of nomination papers received, 18 candidates filed nomination papers for Tehsil Kindar, 13 for Tehsil Jadba and 10 candidates for Tehsil Dor Maira. District Election Office Torghar would receive the nomination papers till 18th of the February.

38 candidates have received 45 nomination papers for the Tehsil Havelian chairmanship where some of the candidates including Sardar Gohar Zaman of Tehrik-e-Suba Hazara, farmer Tehsil Nazim Haveilan Sardar Arsal Pervez, Aslam Zar Khan, Tariq Mahmood, Ejaz Zar Khan got two nomination papers.

The candidates once again have started their campaign, corner meetings and organizing public gatherings to convince voters for their success, moreover all major political parties including PTI, PML-N, PPP, JI, JUI-F and others have received a large number of applications for tickets for Tehsils chairman and village councils.

Interestingly, PTI and PML-N both failed papers to nominate their candidates for Tehsil chairmanship for the 4 Tehsils, eachfrom Abbottabad and Mansehra owing to internal disagreement.

According to the new schedule of LB elections issued by the KP Election Commission, the nomination papers for the polls will be received from February 14 to 18 while the preliminary list of the candidates will be issued on February 19.

The final list of the candidates participating in the polls and the electoral signs will be displayed on March 2 and 4, respectively and finally the LB polls would be held on 31st March 2022.

