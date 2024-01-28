Open Menu

Electioneering Peaks

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) As the election approaches, candidates have started distributing caps, badges, shirts etc with their electoral symbols, constituency numbers and pictures among voters during their door-to-door election campaign.

A large number of people were seen wearing the shirts, caps and badges of their candidates on the streets.

On the other hand, printing press owners said that there had been a noticeable increase in the printing of stickers, banners and shirts and they were getting large orders from candidates.

