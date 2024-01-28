Electioneering Peaks
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) As the election approaches, candidates have started distributing caps, badges, shirts etc with their electoral symbols, constituency numbers and pictures among voters during their door-to-door election campaign.
A large number of people were seen wearing the shirts, caps and badges of their candidates on the streets.
On the other hand, printing press owners said that there had been a noticeable increase in the printing of stickers, banners and shirts and they were getting large orders from candidates.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
31 Kanals state land worth Rs.21.2m reclaimed4 minutes ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur condemns removal of banners4 minutes ago
-
Lady health workers trained for election duty4 minutes ago
-
Officials directed to complete Allied Hospital projects urgently4 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrested 40 suspects during operation4 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 406 power pilferers in 24 hours14 minutes ago
-
Police carrying out flag march to maintain security during general elections24 minutes ago
-
APHC leaders pay eloquent tributes to victims of the Kupwara atrocity34 minutes ago
-
'Cotton off season management vital to abolish threat of Pink Bollworm'34 minutes ago
-
Journalist Zulif Peerzado passes away44 minutes ago
-
BISP imparts training to 7,000 deserving beneficiaries under 'digital, financial literacy initiative ..54 minutes ago
-
Election campaigns full swing across northern Sindh54 minutes ago