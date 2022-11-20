UrduPoint.com

Electioneering Reaches Climax For LB Polls

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 19 (APP) ::Soon after the allotment of electoral symbols and declaration of the eligible candidates by the returning officers, the electioneering by the political parties' nominees as well as independent candidates contesting scheduled November 27 local bodies elections, has reached the climax in all wards of municipalities in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Local bodies elections in AJK are being held after a long pause of over 31 years, hence, the excitement is high for the upcoming local bodies elections - 2022.

The elections will be held on November 27 this year according to the schedule announced by AJK Chief Election Commissioner Abdul Rasheed Sulehriya.

All prominent political parties have jumped into the arena for contesting the elections, and have unveiled their respective candidates in the polls.

Various political parties have fielded their respective candidates in to the stipulated municipal wards from lower to upper level union councils to district council, Municipal Corporation level.

Candidates are visiting door to door to convince the voters.

