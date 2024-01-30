Open Menu

Elections 2024: 90% Polling Stations Declared Sensitive

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 30, 2024 | 03:45 PM

Out of 4,403 polling stations across 44 constituencies, 3,540 are classified as sensitive, with 813 considered highly sensitive.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has labeled 90% of polling stations in Lahore as sensitive.

Merely 50 polling stations are categorized as normal.

Additional police and army personnel will guard sensitive stations, and CCTV cameras will be installed at all sites. Elections for 14 national and 30 provincial assembly seats in Lahore are scheduled for February 8.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, district monitoring officers, acting on ECP directives, are penalizing candidates and officials for violating the Election Code of Conduct.

A total of nine hundred sixty-six thousand rupees in fines were imposed, with fines ranging from Rs95,000 in Peshawar Division to Rs150,000 in Dera Ismail Khan Division for various violations.

