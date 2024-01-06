Open Menu

Elections-2024: Appellate Tribunal Rejects Appeal Of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Elections-2024: Appellate Tribunal rejects appeal of Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Appellate tribunal rejected the appeal of PTI central leader Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi for contesting elections from NA-150, NA 151, and PP-218.

Earlier, the Returning Officers for NA 150, NA 151 and PP 218 have rejected the nomination papers of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Judge Appellate Tribunal Justice Sarfraz Muhammad Dogar announced the decision, on Saturday. The Tribunal maintained the decision of Returning Officers.

